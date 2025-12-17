Raghav Chadha Challenges Toll Tax 'Legal Loot,' Urges Wait-Free Plaza Experience
AAP MP Raghav Chadha urges the government to waive toll taxes for over five-minute waits, questioning road quality amid allegations of excess charging. In Parliament, he seeks streamlined, wait-free toll systems by 2026. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights measures for national highway improvements and faster toll processing.
- Country:
- India
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha has called on the government to eliminate toll tax charges for motorists who wait longer than five minutes at toll plazas, describing such charges as "legalized loot." During a session in the Rajya Sabha, Chadha highlighted ongoing concerns over the toll tax system.
In a conversation with ANI, Chadha questioned whether the toll tax system, intended for well-maintained roads, is providing the expected infrastructure. Citing instances from Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir, he noted that toll charges persist after cost recovery, stressing the need for efficient mobility and reduced wait times.
Chadha's demand for a reduced toll burden was addressed during a Parliamentary session, where Union Minister Nitin Gadkari assured that by 2026, toll payments will be deducted seamlessly from bank accounts via camera technology. Gadkari emphasized improvements in national highways and strict actions against substandard contractor work.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajya Sabha MP Calls for Ban on 10-Minute Delivery Apps: A Plea for Gig Worker Rights
Saving Wayanad's Coffee Growers: Usha's Urgent Plea in Rajya Sabha
Opposition Raises Concerns on State Funds and Pollution in Rajya Sabha
Raghav Chadha Advocates Tax Reforms and Tokenisation Bill in Rajya Sabha
Rajya Sabha Appeals for Statehood Restoration in Jammu & Kashmir