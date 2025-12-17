Left Menu

Raghav Chadha Challenges Toll Tax 'Legal Loot,' Urges Wait-Free Plaza Experience

AAP MP Raghav Chadha urges the government to waive toll taxes for over five-minute waits, questioning road quality amid allegations of excess charging. In Parliament, he seeks streamlined, wait-free toll systems by 2026. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights measures for national highway improvements and faster toll processing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:02 IST
AAP MP Raghav Chadha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha has called on the government to eliminate toll tax charges for motorists who wait longer than five minutes at toll plazas, describing such charges as "legalized loot." During a session in the Rajya Sabha, Chadha highlighted ongoing concerns over the toll tax system.

In a conversation with ANI, Chadha questioned whether the toll tax system, intended for well-maintained roads, is providing the expected infrastructure. Citing instances from Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir, he noted that toll charges persist after cost recovery, stressing the need for efficient mobility and reduced wait times.

Chadha's demand for a reduced toll burden was addressed during a Parliamentary session, where Union Minister Nitin Gadkari assured that by 2026, toll payments will be deducted seamlessly from bank accounts via camera technology. Gadkari emphasized improvements in national highways and strict actions against substandard contractor work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

