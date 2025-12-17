Left Menu

Sanjay Saraogi Takes Helm as Bihar BJP President Amid Grand Welcome

Sanjay Saraogi is set to officially assume charge as Bihar BJP President in Patna. Outgoing President Dilip Jaiswal will hand over responsibilities in the presence of top state leaders. A grand welcome with party flags and ceremonial gates is planned, drawing numerous party workers for the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:03 IST
Sanjay Saraogi Takes Helm as Bihar BJP President Amid Grand Welcome
Newly appointed Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political event, Sanjay Saraogi is poised to officially assume charge as the Bihar BJP President. His arrival at the party's state office in Patna is scheduled for Thursday, marking a key transition as outgoing State President Dilip Jaiswal passes on the responsibilities. The occasion will be witnessed by notable figures including Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

According to Danish Eqbal, Bihar BJP's Media In-charge, all eyes are on the ceremonial welcome preparations underway in Patna. Saraogi will journey from Darbhanga to the state capital, and his route will be lined with party flags, banners, and posters. Additionally, ceremonial gates are set to adorn various locations in anticipation of his arrival.

Saraogi's itinerary includes paying floral tributes to statues of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar near the High Court and Jayaprakash Narayan near the Income Tax Roundabout. These gestures precede his formal takeover at the BJP State Office, expected to draw thousands of party workers from across the state, eager to extend their welcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025