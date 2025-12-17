Sanjay Saraogi Takes Helm as Bihar BJP President Amid Grand Welcome

In a significant political event, Sanjay Saraogi is poised to officially assume charge as the Bihar BJP President. His arrival at the party's state office in Patna is scheduled for Thursday, marking a key transition as outgoing State President Dilip Jaiswal passes on the responsibilities. The occasion will be witnessed by notable figures including Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

According to Danish Eqbal, Bihar BJP's Media In-charge, all eyes are on the ceremonial welcome preparations underway in Patna. Saraogi will journey from Darbhanga to the state capital, and his route will be lined with party flags, banners, and posters. Additionally, ceremonial gates are set to adorn various locations in anticipation of his arrival.

Saraogi's itinerary includes paying floral tributes to statues of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar near the High Court and Jayaprakash Narayan near the Income Tax Roundabout. These gestures precede his formal takeover at the BJP State Office, expected to draw thousands of party workers from across the state, eager to extend their welcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)