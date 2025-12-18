Left Menu

Belgium's High Court Rejects Mehul Choksi's Extradition Appeal

The Belgian Court of Cassation has dismissed Mehul Choksi's appeal against extradition to India. The court found no merit in his claims of injustice, torture, or inhumane treatment. Choksi, wanted for his role in a significant financial fraud, will face trial in India after Belgium's decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 00:05 IST
Belgium's High Court Rejects Mehul Choksi's Extradition Appeal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Court of Cassation in Belgium has rejected the appeal by fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi against India's extradition request. The court affirmed a lower court's ruling, dismissing Choksi's claims of a flagrant denial of justice or inhuman treatment as unfounded.

Choksi's documentation was deemed inadequate to prove he faced a significant risk of injustice or mistreatment in India. Despite his arguments about an alleged kidnapping attempt and media influence, the court remained unswayed, citing proper legal processes and his ability to appeal.

The ruling paves the way for Choksi's extradition, where he faces charges related to a massive financial fraud. Belgium's decision concludes Choksi's legal recourse, aligning with India's assurances of safety and justice upon extradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025