Belgium's High Court Rejects Mehul Choksi's Extradition Appeal
The Belgian Court of Cassation has dismissed Mehul Choksi's appeal against extradition to India. The court found no merit in his claims of injustice, torture, or inhumane treatment. Choksi, wanted for his role in a significant financial fraud, will face trial in India after Belgium's decision.
The Court of Cassation in Belgium has rejected the appeal by fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi against India's extradition request. The court affirmed a lower court's ruling, dismissing Choksi's claims of a flagrant denial of justice or inhuman treatment as unfounded.
Choksi's documentation was deemed inadequate to prove he faced a significant risk of injustice or mistreatment in India. Despite his arguments about an alleged kidnapping attempt and media influence, the court remained unswayed, citing proper legal processes and his ability to appeal.
The ruling paves the way for Choksi's extradition, where he faces charges related to a massive financial fraud. Belgium's decision concludes Choksi's legal recourse, aligning with India's assurances of safety and justice upon extradition.
