Left Menu

Oil on the Brink: Venezuela's Struggle Amid U.S. Blockade and Cyberattack

Venezuela's PDVSA resumes oil loading post-cyberattack amidst U.S. blockade threats. Crude exports drop, with over 9 million barrels stranded due to shipping interruptions. Despite tensions, Chevron continues operations as more tankers face sanctions. Russia's naphtha shipments halted, highlighting geopolitical impacts on Venezuela's vast oil reserves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 00:03 IST
Oil on the Brink: Venezuela's Struggle Amid U.S. Blockade and Cyberattack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Venezuela's state oil corporation, PDVSA, has restarted loading crude oil and fuel after cyberattack-induced suspensions, though the U.S. blockade threat weighs heavily on exports. Most shipments remain stalled as fears of vessel seizures loom, particularly for China-bound deliveries.

Amidst escalating tensions, Chevron, a key U.S. oil player, maintained its operations in Venezuela due to special authorization. Nonetheless, many oil tankers, especially those under sanctions, remain confined in Venezuelan waters. The geopolitical strains are evident as Russia's naphtha shipments to Venezuela face disruption.

In retaliation, Venezuela condemned the U.S. blockade as unlawful, accusing it of undermining international trade and plotting to control its oil wealth. The situation remains volatile, with tanker movement heavily monitored and crucial oil exports at risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025