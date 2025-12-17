Trump Admin Weighs Reconsideration of Virginia Offshore Wind Project

The Trump administration is evaluating a potential remand of the Interior Department's approval for a Virginia offshore wind project. This review aligns with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum's directive to eliminate preferential treatment for wind and solar initiatives.

The Department of the Interior (DOI) revealed this intention in a filing with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, which comes amid ongoing litigation with the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow, a conservative group opposing the original approval.

The substantial $11.2 billion project is making progress, with an operational start anticipated by next year-end; however, both the Interior Department and Dominion Energy have, so far, withheld comment on the court filing.

