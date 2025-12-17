Left Menu

Market Jitters: AI Fears, Trump Tensions, and Rate Hopes

Global markets faced turbulence as U.S. tech stocks fell amid AI bubble fears. Meanwhile, precious metal prices surged driven by rate cut expectations and geopolitical tensions. Oil prices rose following President Trump's Venezuelan blockade, adding further uncertainty to the global economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 23:17 IST
Market Jitters: AI Fears, Trump Tensions, and Rate Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Markets worldwide experienced volatility as U.S. technology stocks plummeted, pressured by apprehensions over a potential artificial intelligence bubble. Oracle shares took a significant hit after Blue Owl Capital reportedly refused support for a massive data center project, casting shadows over the tech sector.

Meanwhile, in the precious metals market, silver broke records, soaring above $66 an ounce, with gold not far behind. The climb was fueled by increased demand for safe-haven assets amid hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts and rising geopolitical tensions following President Trump's decisions regarding Venezuela.

Oil markets also reacted to geopolitical developments as prices rose when Trump ordered a blockade on Venezuelan oil tankers, increasing strain on Nicolás Maduro's government. As traders awaited new inflation data, the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's rate policy added further complexity to the already unsettled economic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025