Market Jitters: AI Fears, Trump Tensions, and Rate Hopes

Markets worldwide experienced volatility as U.S. technology stocks plummeted, pressured by apprehensions over a potential artificial intelligence bubble. Oracle shares took a significant hit after Blue Owl Capital reportedly refused support for a massive data center project, casting shadows over the tech sector.

Meanwhile, in the precious metals market, silver broke records, soaring above $66 an ounce, with gold not far behind. The climb was fueled by increased demand for safe-haven assets amid hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts and rising geopolitical tensions following President Trump's decisions regarding Venezuela.

Oil markets also reacted to geopolitical developments as prices rose when Trump ordered a blockade on Venezuelan oil tankers, increasing strain on Nicolás Maduro's government. As traders awaited new inflation data, the uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's rate policy added further complexity to the already unsettled economic outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)