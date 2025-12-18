Wall Street Slides Amid AI Concerns and Tech Stock Volatility

Wall Street's key indicators took a hit on Wednesday, as artificial intelligence investment concerns reverberated across the tech sector. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq plummeted to three-week lows, with significant losses seen in Oracle, Nvidia, and Broadcom stocks.

Ross Mayfield, an investment strategist at Baird Private Wealth Management, highlighted the anxiety around AI spending, with companies like OpenAI at its core. Meanwhile, energy stocks surged following President Donald Trump's directive to block sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers.

The market reflected growing pessimism, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average losing 228.29 points and the Nasdaq Composite falling sharply by 418.14 points. Declining issues outpaced advancers 2.11 to 1 on the Nasdaq, amid a trading session marked by volatility and uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)