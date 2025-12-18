Left Menu

Tesla's License at Risk: California Regulators Crack Down on Self-Driving Claims

California regulators threaten to suspend Tesla's sales license due to allegedly deceptive marketing of its self-driving technology. An administrative ruling highlighted exaggerated claims, giving Tesla 90 days to modify its advertising. Despite sales downturns and legal challenges, Tesla's stock remains high due to advances in artificial intelligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 18-12-2025 03:01 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 03:01 IST
Tesla's License at Risk: California Regulators Crack Down on Self-Driving Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

California regulators are poised to suspend Tesla's license to sell vehicles in the state, citing misleading marketing of its self-driving features. The decision stems from Administrative Law Judge Juliet Cox's ruling that Tesla has engaged in deceptive marketing with terms like 'Autopilot' and 'Full Self-Driving.'

The electric carmaker must adjust its marketing strategies within a 90-day window to maintain its license. Steve Gordon, director of the California Department of Motor Vehicles, emphasized that simple corrective steps could prevent the suspension, which follows California's regulatory actions against Tesla since 2023.

Despite a decline in sales and various legal challenges, Tesla's stock prices remain robust due to investor interest in the company's AI developments and its ambitions for robotaxis. However, Tesla faces criticism and legal repercussions for past accidents linked to its self-driving technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025