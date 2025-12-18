Tensions Mount: Russia Warns U.S. Over Venezuela Blockade
Russia's Foreign Ministry expressed concern over the U.S. decision to impose a blockade on Venezuela's oil shipments and urged the Trump administration to avoid fatal mistakes. Moscow favors dialogue normalization between Washington and Caracas and warns against actions that could have unpredictable consequences for the Western Hemisphere.
Russia's Foreign Ministry has voiced apprehension regarding President Donald Trump's decision to enforce a blockade on Venezuelan oil tankers. Moscow is uneasy about the unilateral actions by the U.S. that threaten international shipping standards.
The U.S. has effectively placed an embargo on Venezuela following the seizure of a sanctioned oil tanker. The result has been oil-laden vessels stalling in Venezuelan waters to avoid capture.
Moscow calls for open dialogue between the U.S. and Venezuela to prevent potentially dangerous repercussions. The Kremlin urges regional restraint, emphasizing recent high-level communications between President Putin and President Maduro.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russia's Railways to Sell Iconic Moscow Skyscraper Amid Debt Crisis
Unveiling the Secret Dialogue: Russian and British Intelligence Chiefs Connect
China Condemns U.S. Blockade on Venezuela: Calls for Sovereignty and Dialogue
MP Deepender Hooda's Masked Protest: A Call for Air Pollution Dialogue
Moscow Court to Hear Central Bank vs Euroclear Case Amid EU-Russia Financial Tensions