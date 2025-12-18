Left Menu

Tensions Mount: Russia Warns U.S. Over Venezuela Blockade

Russia's Foreign Ministry expressed concern over the U.S. decision to impose a blockade on Venezuela's oil shipments and urged the Trump administration to avoid fatal mistakes. Moscow favors dialogue normalization between Washington and Caracas and warns against actions that could have unpredictable consequences for the Western Hemisphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:45 IST
Tensions Mount: Russia Warns U.S. Over Venezuela Blockade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's Foreign Ministry has voiced apprehension regarding President Donald Trump's decision to enforce a blockade on Venezuelan oil tankers. Moscow is uneasy about the unilateral actions by the U.S. that threaten international shipping standards.

The U.S. has effectively placed an embargo on Venezuela following the seizure of a sanctioned oil tanker. The result has been oil-laden vessels stalling in Venezuelan waters to avoid capture.

Moscow calls for open dialogue between the U.S. and Venezuela to prevent potentially dangerous repercussions. The Kremlin urges regional restraint, emphasizing recent high-level communications between President Putin and President Maduro.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025