Russia's Foreign Ministry has voiced apprehension regarding President Donald Trump's decision to enforce a blockade on Venezuelan oil tankers. Moscow is uneasy about the unilateral actions by the U.S. that threaten international shipping standards.

The U.S. has effectively placed an embargo on Venezuela following the seizure of a sanctioned oil tanker. The result has been oil-laden vessels stalling in Venezuelan waters to avoid capture.

Moscow calls for open dialogue between the U.S. and Venezuela to prevent potentially dangerous repercussions. The Kremlin urges regional restraint, emphasizing recent high-level communications between President Putin and President Maduro.

