Controversial Viksit Bharat Bill Replaces MGNREGA Amidst Opposition Uproar

The Indian Parliament witnessed turbulent scenes as the Lok Sabha passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission-Gramin Bill, intended to replace the two-decade-old MGNREGA scheme. The opposition vociferously protested, accusing the government of undermining the rural economy and tarnishing Mahatma Gandhi's legacy.

In response to heated debates, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted alleged corruption in MGNREGA's implementation, advocating for a shift toward creating permanent assets and developing model villages. The new legislation promises 125 days of guaranteed wage employment per year for each rural household, focusing on infrastructure and extreme weather mitigation efforts.

Despite opposition calls for detailed scrutiny of the bill by a parliamentary panel, it was passed by voice vote. The Congress and other opposition parties announced plans for nationwide protests, positioning the legislation as a systematic dismantling of a crucial employment scheme.