Left Menu

Sebi Eases Rules for Lower Face Value Zero-Coupon Bonds

Sebi has relaxed rules to allow issuers to sell zero-coupon debt securities at a lower face value of Rs 10,000, promoting accessibility. This change follows a previous circular permitting reduced face value for interest-bearing securities, thereby expanding the market for such financial instruments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:55 IST
Sebi Eases Rules for Lower Face Value Zero-Coupon Bonds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) announced a relaxation of rules on Thursday, allowing issuers to sell zero-coupon debt securities at a more accessible face value of Rs 10,000. This regulatory adjustment aims to broaden market participation and accessibility by reducing entry costs for these financial instruments.

Previously, a Sebi circular in July 2024 permitted companies to issue certain debt securities such as bonds or non-convertible redeemable preference shares with a lower face value, but this applied only to securities that provided regular interest or dividends. The recent update marks a shift in Sebi's approach to accommodate zero-coupon bonds.

Market participants have noted that while zero-coupon bonds do not offer periodic interest payouts, they are issued at a discount and redeemed at face value. Investors in these instruments profit from price appreciation over time, and the new rules facilitate such opportunities by lowering the investment threshold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025