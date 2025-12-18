Left Menu

India's Atomic Leap: Charting a Bold Path in Nuclear Energy

India, at a pivotal moment in its energy transition, is set to transform its nuclear energy sector with the proposed SHANTI Bill. Aimed at raising nuclear power capabilities to 100 GW by 2047, the bill seeks to encourage private investments while maintaining strategic control within the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India finds itself at a critical crossroads in its pursuit of energy transformation, as the proposed nuclear energy bill promises to reshape the civil nuclear sector for future generations. BJP-nominated member Harsh Vardhan Shringla emphasized the need for a robust investment framework, necessary to fuel India's ambitious goals in nuclear power.

Engaging in the debate over the Sustainable Harnessing of Atomic Energy for Transformation (SHANTI) Bill in the Rajya Sabha, Shringla highlighted the indispensability of nuclear energy, as electricity demand in India is projected to more than double by 2040. As the nation steps away from aging coal facilities, nuclear power stands as a cornerstone for sustainable, secure energy.

The bill seeks to facilitate controlled private and foreign investments in nuclear generation, though core functions like uranium enrichment will remain regulated by the government. While garnering support, the bill has faced scrutiny from opposition parties over liability concerns, with some calling for more rigorous legislative review.

