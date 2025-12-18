Yen's Uphill Battle: BOJ's Tightening Dilemma
The Japanese yen struggled in 2025, despite the Bank of Japan's interest rate hikes. While higher yields attract foreign investors, the yen faces pressure from Japan's fiscal challenges and global monetary policy shifts. The BOJ's cautious stance aims to balance domestic economic recovery with market stability.
The Japanese yen ended 2025 as the worst-performing major currency against the U.S. dollar, despite the Bank of Japan (BOJ) being the only major central bank to raise interest rates this year.
On Friday, the BOJ is expected to continue its gradual tightening policy with a quarter percentage point rate increase, pushing its policy rate to a three-decade high of 0.75%. Governor Kazuo Ueda's guidance will be closely watched for signals regarding further interest hikes.
Japan's economy shows signs of rebounding, but the Japanese government bond market remains fragile under the weight of the nation's enormous public debt. Foreign investors are drawn to higher JGB yields, yet fiscal challenges persist, putting the yen and bond market on precarious footing as 2026 approaches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russia's Central Bank Takes Legal Action Against European Banks Over Frozen Assets
Global Shares Surge Amid Mixed Signals from Central Banks
Global Markets Rally Amid AI Spending Concerns and Central Bank Meetings
Euro Zone Bond Yields Hold Steady Amid Central Bank Watch
Dollar Rises Amid Global Central Bank Speculations