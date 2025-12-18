Yen's Uphill Battle: BOJ's Tightening Dilemma

The Japanese yen ended 2025 as the worst-performing major currency against the U.S. dollar, despite the Bank of Japan (BOJ) being the only major central bank to raise interest rates this year.

On Friday, the BOJ is expected to continue its gradual tightening policy with a quarter percentage point rate increase, pushing its policy rate to a three-decade high of 0.75%. Governor Kazuo Ueda's guidance will be closely watched for signals regarding further interest hikes.

Japan's economy shows signs of rebounding, but the Japanese government bond market remains fragile under the weight of the nation's enormous public debt. Foreign investors are drawn to higher JGB yields, yet fiscal challenges persist, putting the yen and bond market on precarious footing as 2026 approaches.

