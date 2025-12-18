Left Menu

Crisis Response in Dhanbad: Tackling the Underground Fire's Fallout

Coal India Chairman B Sairam visited the Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL) site in Dhanbad where a mine fire emitted carbon monoxide, leading to deaths and displacement. Sairam assessed the gas-affected areas and discussed safety measures with local officials, emphasizing immediate resident relocation to reduce risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhanbad | Updated: 18-12-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 22:21 IST
Coal India Chairman B Sairam on Thursday took a firsthand look at the crisis unfolding in the Putki Balihari Colliery Area in Dhanbad, where deadly carbon monoxide emissions, triggered by an underground mine fire, have resulted in fatalities and forced resident evacuations.

During his visit to gas-stricken neighborhoods at Kenduadih, Sairam evaluated the situation and urged BCCL officials to prioritize stringent safety protocols for vulnerable residents. He also inspected the relief efforts and medical facilities, conversing with affected families to understand their pressing challenges.

In response to reports from scientific institutions, the Dhanbad administration declared the troubled zone hazardous, recommending the urgent relocation of residents. Discussions with district authorities focused on controlling emissions and enhancing facilities at Belagadia Township for relocated families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

