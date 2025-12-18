Left Menu

Tragic Yamuna Expressway Collision Claims 19 Lives, Prompts Stricter Safety Measures

A devastating multi-vehicle collision on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura claimed 19 lives. Uttar Pradesh authorities have implemented stricter safety guidelines to prevent future incidents, while state and national leaders extended financial assistance and expressed grief. Rescue and identification efforts are ongoing, with DNA testing used to identify victims.

Updated: 18-12-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:45 IST
DM Mathura CP Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a heart-rending incident, a multi-vehicle collision on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district has left 19 people dead. Mathura District Magistrate CP Singh confirmed the rising death toll and the initiation of stringent guidelines by the Yamuna Expressway authorities to avert future tragedies.

The Uttar Pradesh government responded promptly, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announcing financial aid of Rs 2 lakh for families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Expressing deep condolences, he ensured that appropriate medical care and other assistance were rendered to those affected by the devastating accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed the sentiment, providing additional financial relief from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. The accident, occurring in the early hours at around 4:30 am, involved a fiery collision of multiple vehicles, resulting in heavy casualties. Rescue and identification efforts are ongoing, with officials employing DNA testing to identify victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

