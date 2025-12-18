Ukraine's Successful Debt Swap Initiative
Ukraine has announced that an overwhelming 99.06% of GDP warrant holders have agreed to its proposal to exchange debt instruments for new bonds and cash. This consent marks a significant financial maneuver aimed at restructuring the country's fiscal obligations and stabilizing its economic standing.
This agreement showcases the widespread approval of Ukraine's strategy to revamp its financial commitments, boosting investor confidence.
The successful negotiation reflects Ukraine's ongoing efforts to stabilize its economy and demonstrates the effective engagement with its creditors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
