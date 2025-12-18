Left Menu

CBM India's Inclusive Recovery Initiative: Empowering Flood-Affected Families in Uttarakhand and Punjab

CBM India has launched a project offering relief and recovery support to 2,000 families affected by floods and landslides in Uttarakhand and Punjab. Focusing on inclusive humanitarian action, the initiative emphasizes empowering marginalized groups by providing essential supplies and training for sustainable livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a concerted effort to aid recovery from recent natural disasters in Uttarakhand and Punjab, CBM India has initiated a relief project benefiting 2,000 families. With a resolute focus on inclusion, the organization is addressing the needs of the most vulnerable, including persons with disabilities, women, children, and the elderly.

The initiative has already distributed essential dry food and health kits, containing staples like wheat and rice and hygiene essentials. Additionally, CBM India plans to provide assistive devices and conduct disaster management training to enhance preparedness for future crises.

Notably, efforts in the Chamoli district include educational support, household recovery, and livelihood restoration. School supplies, household items, and training in sustainable agricultural practices are part of the project's extensive scope, illustrating CBM India's commitment to fostering resilience and stability in disaster-affected communities.

