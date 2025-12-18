CBM India's Inclusive Recovery Initiative: Empowering Flood-Affected Families in Uttarakhand and Punjab

In a concerted effort to aid recovery from recent natural disasters in Uttarakhand and Punjab, CBM India has initiated a relief project benefiting 2,000 families. With a resolute focus on inclusion, the organization is addressing the needs of the most vulnerable, including persons with disabilities, women, children, and the elderly.

The initiative has already distributed essential dry food and health kits, containing staples like wheat and rice and hygiene essentials. Additionally, CBM India plans to provide assistive devices and conduct disaster management training to enhance preparedness for future crises.

Notably, efforts in the Chamoli district include educational support, household recovery, and livelihood restoration. School supplies, household items, and training in sustainable agricultural practices are part of the project's extensive scope, illustrating CBM India's commitment to fostering resilience and stability in disaster-affected communities.

