India Fuels Oil Demand Surge Amid Global Energy Shifts

The global oil and gas industry has witnessed a resurgence in demand, shifting peak oil forecasts into the 2030s, with India taking center stage. Even as the world navigates towards renewables, India's rapid energy consumption growth has outpaced China and Southeast Asia, highlighting its pivotal role in global energy dynamics.

In 2025, India's energy landscape was notably shaped by altered import patterns, ongoing policy changes, and an emphasis on energy security. Despite international pressure to reduce reliance on Russian crude, which constituted a significant share of imports, India continued sourcing from non-sanctioned Russian entities amid broader diversification efforts.

The year also marked new regulatory frameworks and growing LNG and LPG trades, reflecting India's ongoing shift to diverse energy sources. Despite stable oil prices, India's refining capacity expanded, aligning with its global refining aspirations and continuing the country's economic and energy evolution.

