Tragedy Ignites Tensions: Devotee's Death Spotlights Tamil Nadu Government Negligence

A 40-year-old man's self-immolation highlights alleged government negligence in Tamil Nadu, following a row over the Karthigai Deepam festival. Accusations focus on the state's failure to uphold court orders, triggering demands for justice and accountability. The incident has intensified protests and political tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 10:37 IST
National Mahila President of Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad, Yamuna Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The National Mahila President of Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad, Yamuna Pathak, has accused the Tamil Nadu government of 'institutional negligence' following the self-immolation of a 40-year-old man over the Karthigai Deepam controversy. Pathak claims the incident reflects the government's disregard for a Madras High Court directive upholding devotees' rights.

The deceased, Poornachandran, allegedly protested the non-lighting of the Karthigai Deepam atop Thiruparankundram hill. Pathak criticized the government for failing to ensure access to the religious site, describing it as a symbol of selective secularism detrimental to Hindu faith. The Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad has demanded a public apology and a judicial inquiry.

The incident has intensified political tensions, with BJP Tamil Nadu Unit Chief Nainar Nagenthran visiting the victim's family. Amidst protests, heavy security was deployed. Preliminary police inquiries confirmed that Poornachandran issued a voice message blaming the government for his drastic action, amid accusations of psychological pressure on devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

