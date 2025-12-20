Left Menu

Controversial SHANTI Bill Sparks Debate Over India's Nuclear Future

The Congress criticized the swift passage of the SHANTI Bill, claiming it aids PM Modi's international relations. The bill removes key provisions from the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, aligning with U.S. recommendations. It aims to increase private participation in India's nuclear sector, sparking political and public debate.

  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, the Congress has accused the government of rushing the SHANTI Bill through Parliament to benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's international alliances, notably with the American administration.

The SHANTI Bill, officially known as the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, removes vital elements from the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act. This has raised concerns after a reference to India's nuclear liability laws was found in the United States' National Defence Authorisation Act for 2026.

Minister of State for Atomic Energy, Jitendra Singh, defended the bill, promoting it as a measure to secure India's energy independence and foster private investment into the nuclear sector. However, Congress argues it undermines public sector capabilities and favors international interests.

