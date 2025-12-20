Left Menu

Davangere Sugar's Strategic Upmove: A Sweet Success Story

Davangere Sugar Company Limited (BSE: 543267 NSE: DAVANGERE) saw significant growth with its share price rising 10% due to robust trading volumes. Arihant Capital purchased over 2 crore shares. The company raised funds to reduce debt and boost profitability, reassuring investors of its long-term growth plans. Key expansions include ethanol capabilities, debt reduction, and farmer partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davanagere | Updated: 20-12-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 12:33 IST
The sugar industry got a major jolt as Davangere Sugar Company Limited (BSE: 543267 NSE: DAVANGERE) experienced a robust 10% rise in their share price, influenced by strong trading volumes.

Arihant Capital, a prominent brokerage house, acquired over 2 crore shares, signaling strong market confidence. Recent fundraising efforts by the promoters aim at reducing debt and enhancing profitability, solidifying trust among the investor community.

Looking ahead, the company is expanding its ethanol production capabilities and emphasizing farmer partnerships. These strategic moves underscore DSCL's commitment to a sustainable and profitable growth trajectory, aligning with national goals for ethanol blending and rural development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

