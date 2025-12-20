Davangere Sugar's Strategic Upmove: A Sweet Success Story

The sugar industry got a major jolt as Davangere Sugar Company Limited (BSE: 543267 NSE: DAVANGERE) experienced a robust 10% rise in their share price, influenced by strong trading volumes.

Arihant Capital, a prominent brokerage house, acquired over 2 crore shares, signaling strong market confidence. Recent fundraising efforts by the promoters aim at reducing debt and enhancing profitability, solidifying trust among the investor community.

Looking ahead, the company is expanding its ethanol production capabilities and emphasizing farmer partnerships. These strategic moves underscore DSCL's commitment to a sustainable and profitable growth trajectory, aligning with national goals for ethanol blending and rural development.

