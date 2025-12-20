Left Menu

Delhi Police Foils Major Fake Recruitment Racket Targeting Job Aspirants

The IFSO Unit of Delhi Police disrupted an elaborate fake recruitment scam impersonating the Archaeological Survey of India. Hundreds were targeted across India with a forged ASI recruitment portal. Two main suspects were arrested, preventing significant financial losses. The investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 14:27 IST
Delhi Police Foils Major Fake Recruitment Racket Targeting Job Aspirants
IFSO unit of Delhi Police busts fake ASI recruitment scam, accused arrested (Photo/Delhi Police) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against cyber fraud, the IFSO Unit of Delhi Police has successfully disrupted an elaborate fake recruitment racket that deceived job seekers by imitating the Archaeological Survey of India, officials announced on Saturday.

The suspects allegedly developed a counterfeit ASI recruitment website, promoting fictitious government job openings to exploit unemployed individuals nationwide. Delhi Police have registered the case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Special Cell Police Station.

Authorities reported that the fraudsters advertised openings for various posts, distributing links to the fake portal across social and educational platforms. The operation reportedly included booking a respected examination venue to conduct sham government exams, planning to solicit bribes in exchange for job assurances. Timely police intervention stopped the scam, leading to the arrest of key suspects. Devices and documents associated with the case were also recovered. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025