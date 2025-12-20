Delhi Police Foils Major Fake Recruitment Racket Targeting Job Aspirants

In a decisive move against cyber fraud, the IFSO Unit of Delhi Police has successfully disrupted an elaborate fake recruitment racket that deceived job seekers by imitating the Archaeological Survey of India, officials announced on Saturday.

The suspects allegedly developed a counterfeit ASI recruitment website, promoting fictitious government job openings to exploit unemployed individuals nationwide. Delhi Police have registered the case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Special Cell Police Station.

Authorities reported that the fraudsters advertised openings for various posts, distributing links to the fake portal across social and educational platforms. The operation reportedly included booking a respected examination venue to conduct sham government exams, planning to solicit bribes in exchange for job assurances. Timely police intervention stopped the scam, leading to the arrest of key suspects. Devices and documents associated with the case were also recovered. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)