Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tiger Attack Near Kerala-Karnataka Border
A 60-year-old man named Maran was killed by a tiger while collecting firewood near the Kerala-Karnataka border. Residents reported the incident, leading to a search operation. Despite efforts, Maran succumbed to his injuries. Local protests followed due to previous wildlife attacks.
A tragic incident unfolded near the Kerala-Karnataka border, where a 60-year-old man named Maran became the victim of a tiger attack, according to local police reports.
Maran, a resident of a tribal settlement in the region, was collecting firewood with his sister when the predator attacked by the Kannarampuzha river and dragged him into the depths of the forest.
The community, alarmed by the increasing tiger attacks, initiated a protest at the forest office. Meanwhile, Pulpally police are preparing to register a case as they gather statements from Maran's family members.
