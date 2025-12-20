Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tiger Attack Near Kerala-Karnataka Border

A 60-year-old man named Maran was killed by a tiger while collecting firewood near the Kerala-Karnataka border. Residents reported the incident, leading to a search operation. Despite efforts, Maran succumbed to his injuries. Local protests followed due to previous wildlife attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 20-12-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 16:40 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Tiger Attack Near Kerala-Karnataka Border
Maran
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded near the Kerala-Karnataka border, where a 60-year-old man named Maran became the victim of a tiger attack, according to local police reports.

Maran, a resident of a tribal settlement in the region, was collecting firewood with his sister when the predator attacked by the Kannarampuzha river and dragged him into the depths of the forest.

The community, alarmed by the increasing tiger attacks, initiated a protest at the forest office. Meanwhile, Pulpally police are preparing to register a case as they gather statements from Maran's family members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025