New Delhi's Winter Rose Show Blooms with Beauty and Diversity

The Annual Winter Rose Show in New Delhi, organized by NDMC and The Rose Society of India, showcases over 70 varieties of roses. Chairman Keshav Chandra emphasized the event aligns with New Delhi's vision for a greener city. The exhibition encourages appreciation for rose cultivation and environmental consciousness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 18:55 IST
New Delhi Municipal Corporation (Photo: @tweetndmc/X). Image Credit: ANI
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday inaugurated the two-day Annual Winter Rose Show at the India-Africa Friendship Rose Garden in Chanakyapuri. This prominent floral event, orchestrated by NDMC in collaboration with The Rose Society of India, displays the grandeur and diversity of rose cultivation from across India.

Featuring more than 70 varieties and over 1,250 exhibits, the NDMC Winter Rose Show categorizes the blooms into 22 classes and over 175 sections. Around 10 major organizations and more than 200 individual participants contribute to this vibrant exhibition, marking it as one of the liveliest floral showcases in the capital.

NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra applauded the collaborative effort to organize the show, highlighting its alignment with New Delhi's smart city vision that emphasizes greenery and aesthetics. He underlined the rose's symbolism, advocating positivity and perseverance—a tenet resonating with the ongoing global Rose Movement.

