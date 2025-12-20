Delhi's Special Police Unit Fights Online Child Abuse with Vigorous Action

The Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC) has actively addressed online child abuse throughout 2025, forwarding 1,197 leads resulting in the registration of 60 FIRs, according to official data. The inputs, primarily from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), highlight SPUWAC's pivotal role in tackling child pornography in the region.

In handling inputs, SPUWAC processed a staggering 10,151 leads in 2025, transferring cases outside its jurisdiction to relevant states while closing non-actionable ones. The data shows that in 2024 alone, SPUWAC forwarded over 1,809 Delhi-specific cases, leading to 136 FIRs, underlining its crucial role in curbing child exploitation.

Beyond child abuse, SPUWAC operates as a key player in addressing other social issues, with thousands of counselling cases undertaken related to domestic discord and harassment. Aiming for holistic community engagement, the unit also organized extensive self-defence training programs, empowering over 4,13,004 women and girls in 2025 alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)