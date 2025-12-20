Nora Fatehi's Minor Accident Before Sunburn Fest

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi sustained a minor injury during a car accident on Link Road in suburban Amboli, according to police reports on Friday afternoon.

Authorities have arrested Vinay Sakpal, aged 27, in connection with the incident. Sakpal, suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, allegedly crashed his car into the vehicle carrying the actress.

Despite the accident, Fatehi proceeded to her scheduled appearance at the Sunburn music festival in South Mumbai after undergoing a medical examination, sources revealed.