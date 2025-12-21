Left Menu

Concerns Arise Over Snow Preparations for Milano Cortina Olympics

The International Ski Federation president Johan Eliasch expressed concerns about artificial snow production delays for freestyle skiing and snowboarding events at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, due to Italian government funding issues. Livigno's mayor assures the public that technical issues have been resolved and preparations are on track.

Updated: 21-12-2025 13:37 IST
The International Ski Federation (FIS) president, Johan Eliasch, has voiced concerns over the preparations for freestyle skiing and snowboarding at the upcoming Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. Eliasch highlighted issues regarding artificial snow production, which are crucial for the events scheduled for February 6-22.

Eliasch, speaking from Val d'Isere, pointed out that delays have occurred due to the Italian government's failure to release necessary funds to organizers. This funding gap, he noted, has made it challenging for the organizers to proceed with the timely execution of preparations for the games.

In response to Eliasch's remarks, Livigno mayor Remo Galli reassured that the delays were caused by a technical glitch that has since been resolved. According to Galli, all necessary artificial snow production measures are in place, and favorable cold weather is expected to facilitate successful completion of preparations.

