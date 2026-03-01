Left Menu

Belgium Seizes Suspected Russian Tanker Amid Sanctions

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has commended Belgium for seizing a tanker allegedly part of a Russian shadow fleet. Despite being sanctioned by the US, EU, and UK, the tanker continued illegal oil transport. Zelenskiy also thanked France for backing the operation against Moscow's economic interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 01-03-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 16:09 IST
Belgium Seizes Suspected Russian Tanker Amid Sanctions
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy applauded Belgium's action in seizing a shadow fleet tanker from Russia, believed to be circumventing international sanctions.

The tanker, operating under false flags and forged documents, had been sanctioned by the US, EU, and UK but continued to illegally transport Russian oil.

Zelenskiy's statement praised Belgium's decisive move and extended gratitude to France for their support in this operation against Russia's maritime economic activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

