Belgium Seizes Suspected Russian Tanker Amid Sanctions

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy applauded Belgium's action in seizing a shadow fleet tanker from Russia, believed to be circumventing international sanctions.

The tanker, operating under false flags and forged documents, had been sanctioned by the US, EU, and UK but continued to illegally transport Russian oil.

Zelenskiy's statement praised Belgium's decisive move and extended gratitude to France for their support in this operation against Russia's maritime economic activities.

