China Condemns U.S. and Israeli Military Strikes on Iran

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed strong disapproval of the United States and Israel's military strikes against Iran, branding them as "unacceptable" acts of aggression, according to China's state news agency, Xinhua. Wang highlighted the concern over the "blatant killing of a sovereign leader" amid recent U.S.-Iran negotiations.

During a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Wang emphasized the necessity for both sides to return to the negotiation table and oppose any unilateral actions. The remarks followed attacks by the U.S. and Israel on Iran's military capabilities, sparked by tensions in the region.

China also advised its citizens in Israel and Iran to relocate for safety, issuing detailed routes for evacuation. Additionally, the conflict led Cathay Group to suspend flights over the Middle East, resulting in disruptions and cancellations across the region's airways.

(With inputs from agencies.)