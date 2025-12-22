Uttar Pradesh's Budget Augmentations: A Boost for Infrastructure and Development
Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister, Suresh Kumar Khanna, introduced supplementary demands for grants amounting to Rs 24,496.97 crore to address urgent revenue needs and enhance capital investments in infrastructure. The net additional fiscal burden on the state is Rs 22,299.74 crore, emphasizing priorities in economic growth sectors.
Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Monday laid before the State Assembly supplementary grant demands totaling Rs 24,496.97 crore for the current fiscal year, aimed at meeting immediate revenue needs and furthering capital investments to bolster infrastructure.
Khanna, addressing the Assembly, explained that these supplementary budgetary requests are crucial for sustaining state development, provisioning additional resources to priority sectors, and fast-tracking strategic initiatives.
Khanna outlined that, after accounting for a central share of Rs 2,197.24 crore earmarked for federally supported schemes, the state's net fiscal obligation stands at Rs 22,299.74 crore. Plans to finance this extra expenditure involve reaching targeted tax and non-tax revenue and cutting superfluous expenses.
