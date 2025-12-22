Uttar Pradesh Unveils Rs 24,496 Cr Supplementary Budget

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna put forth supplementary demands in the state assembly, amounting to Rs 24,496.97 crore for the current fiscal year.

After factoring in central contributions of Rs 2,197.24 crore for centrally sponsored schemes, the net additional burden on the state's consolidated fund is calculated to be Rs 22,299.74 crore.

Khanna emphasized that the additional expenditure will be managed through targeted tax and non-tax revenue accomplishments, alongside a stringent control of non-productive spending, while asserting the government's dedication to fiscal discipline amidst its developmental responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)