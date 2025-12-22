Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Unveils Rs 24,496 Cr Supplementary Budget

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented supplementary demands totaling Rs 24,496.97 crore in the state assembly. After accounting for central contributions, the state faces an additional Rs 22,299.74 crore burden. The funds will be sourced through tax revenue and spending cuts, while prioritizing fiscal discipline.

Lucknow | Updated: 22-12-2025 13:31 IST
On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna put forth supplementary demands in the state assembly, amounting to Rs 24,496.97 crore for the current fiscal year.

After factoring in central contributions of Rs 2,197.24 crore for centrally sponsored schemes, the net additional burden on the state's consolidated fund is calculated to be Rs 22,299.74 crore.

Khanna emphasized that the additional expenditure will be managed through targeted tax and non-tax revenue accomplishments, alongside a stringent control of non-productive spending, while asserting the government's dedication to fiscal discipline amidst its developmental responsibilities.

