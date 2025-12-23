Ascending Green Giants: Manik and Neelesh Garg in Top 200 Self-Made Entrepreneurs List

Saatvik Green Energy Limited's founders, Manik Garg and Neelesh Garg, have been recognized in IDFC FIRST Private Banking and Hurun India's prestigious Top 200 Self-Made Entrepreneurs of the Millennia – 2025 Edition.

The list acknowledges 200 influential entrepreneurs driving innovation and value creation in India. Manik Garg is lauded among the youngest on the list for his leadership in steering the renewable energy company. The Hurun report features Saatvik Green Energy Limited in the Renewable Energy category, emphasizing its market impact with a valuation of INR 5,600 crore.

Neelesh Garg expressed that this acknowledgment reflects a collective team effort and the company's commitment to quality and integrity. The recognition underscores Manik and Neelesh Garg's pivotal role in advancing India's clean energy future. Saatvik's integrated operations position it as a core player in the nation's renewable energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)