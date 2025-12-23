Hooda Criticizes Haryana Government for Evading Key Issues During Assembly Session

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday accused the state government of dodging critical discussions during the Winter session of the assembly. Hooda claimed that none of the motions proposed by Congress, such as those on farmers and electoral reforms, were accepted for debate.

Hooda was joined by several party MLAs as he lambasted the ruling BJP for allegedly silencing opposition voices and avoiding critical questions about the state's governance. He highlighted Haryana's poor fiscal health and accused the government of failing to secure the state's water rights regarding the SYL canal issue.

Hooda insisted that it is the Congress's duty to hold the government accountable, despite its full majority. Expressing discontent over the rejection of the no-confidence motion, he stated that the BJP's actions have eroded public trust. The former chief minister vowed to continue raising public concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)