Left Menu

Hooda Criticizes Haryana Government for Evading Key Issues During Assembly Session

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda accused the state government of evading crucial issues during the Winter session. He claimed the government dismissed all motions raised by Congress, including significant concerns like farmers' welfare and electoral reforms. Hooda also highlighted Haryana's fiscal challenges and alleged governance failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:18 IST
Hooda Criticizes Haryana Government for Evading Key Issues During Assembly Session
Bhupinder Singh Hooda
  • Country:
  • India

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday accused the state government of dodging critical discussions during the Winter session of the assembly. Hooda claimed that none of the motions proposed by Congress, such as those on farmers and electoral reforms, were accepted for debate.

Hooda was joined by several party MLAs as he lambasted the ruling BJP for allegedly silencing opposition voices and avoiding critical questions about the state's governance. He highlighted Haryana's poor fiscal health and accused the government of failing to secure the state's water rights regarding the SYL canal issue.

Hooda insisted that it is the Congress's duty to hold the government accountable, despite its full majority. Expressing discontent over the rejection of the no-confidence motion, he stated that the BJP's actions have eroded public trust. The former chief minister vowed to continue raising public concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025