Greta Thunberg Arrested at London Protest

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was taken into custody by British police during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in London. The protest, organized by Defend Our Juries, was titled 'Prisoners for Palestine' and took place outside Aspen Insurance's offices in the British capital.

The campaign group reported that Thunberg was arrested under the Terrorism Act. As of now, official confirmation from the police regarding her arrest is pending, and no immediate response was given to Reuters' request for comment.

Thunberg's participation in the demonstration adds to her history of high-profile activism, although this incident also highlights the tension surrounding pro-Palestinian demonstrations in the UK.