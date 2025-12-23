Delhi High Court Enhances Legal Support for Detained Major in UAE

The Delhi High Court, in a significant move, has issued new directives regarding the legal support for Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, a retired Indian Army officer detained in the UAE. The directives arose from a plea by his sister, actor Celina Jaitly.

Justice Sachin Datta, presiding over the hearing, acknowledged ongoing compliance with earlier orders that ensured continued consular access for Major Jaitly. The court has now mandated that the Indian Consulate provide him with a list of locally accredited lawyers or law firms to facilitate effective legal representation, given his consent.

The directive specifies that any legal costs will be borne by Major Jaitly or his family, and this requirement must be clearly communicated. However, should any legal entity opt to waive these fees, such a waiver should be conveyed to Major Jaitly for informed decision-making. The case is scheduled for another hearing on January 22.

