Delhi High Court Enhances Legal Support for Detained Major in UAE

The Delhi High Court has directed enhanced legal support for Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, detained in the UAE. Justice Sachin Datta instructed the Indian Consulate to provide a list of local lawyers for legal representation, with the condition that costs be borne by the family or the detained individual.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:46 IST
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Delhi High Court, in a significant move, has issued new directives regarding the legal support for Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, a retired Indian Army officer detained in the UAE. The directives arose from a plea by his sister, actor Celina Jaitly.

Justice Sachin Datta, presiding over the hearing, acknowledged ongoing compliance with earlier orders that ensured continued consular access for Major Jaitly. The court has now mandated that the Indian Consulate provide him with a list of locally accredited lawyers or law firms to facilitate effective legal representation, given his consent.

The directive specifies that any legal costs will be borne by Major Jaitly or his family, and this requirement must be clearly communicated. However, should any legal entity opt to waive these fees, such a waiver should be conveyed to Major Jaitly for informed decision-making. The case is scheduled for another hearing on January 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

