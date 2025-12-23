Left Menu

India's Coal Sector Surges: 49 Bids in Latest Auction

The 14th round of commercial coal mines auction in India received 49 bids, showcasing rising investor interest and aiming to enhance energy security. The auction involved 24 out of 41 offered coal blocks. New company participation indicates growing trust in policy frameworks and India's expanding coal industry.

Updated: 23-12-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:38 IST
In a testament to rising interest and energy security aspirations, the 14th round of commercial coal mines auction in India attracted 49 bids. This substantial enthusiasm promises to elevate coal production and support domestic supply, potentially reducing reliance on imports.

Of the 41 coal blocks available, 24 received bids, according to the coal ministry. The auction saw participation from 11 companies, including five newcomers navigating India's commercial coal mining realm for the first time.

The influx of new companies reveals confidence in the policy framework and marks a significant phase of expansion in India's coal sector. A technical panel will now review the bids, setting the stage for an electronic auction on the MSTC portal.

