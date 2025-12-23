India's Coal Sector Surges: 49 Bids in Latest Auction

In a testament to rising interest and energy security aspirations, the 14th round of commercial coal mines auction in India attracted 49 bids. This substantial enthusiasm promises to elevate coal production and support domestic supply, potentially reducing reliance on imports.

Of the 41 coal blocks available, 24 received bids, according to the coal ministry. The auction saw participation from 11 companies, including five newcomers navigating India's commercial coal mining realm for the first time.

The influx of new companies reveals confidence in the policy framework and marks a significant phase of expansion in India's coal sector. A technical panel will now review the bids, setting the stage for an electronic auction on the MSTC portal.