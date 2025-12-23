Left Menu

Delhi's Holiday Spirit: Excise Rule Amendments Boost Wine and Spirit Quotas

The Delhi government has increased the sacramental wine quota for church use from 91 litres to 4,000 litres ahead of Christmas. Denatured spirit limits for industrial use were also raised. These changes required amendments to the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, as approved by the Lt Governor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has significantly increased the quantity of sacramental wine available for church use just in time for the festive season. The permitted amount has leapt from 91 litres to a sizeable 4,000 litres, as confirmed by officials on Tuesday.

Alongside the boost in sacramental wine availability, industrial and commercial procurement of denatured spirit has also seen an increase. These updates were made possible through recent amendments to the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010.

The Bishop of Delhi can now purchase a much larger quantity of wine for bona fide church activities. The Lt Governor's approval facilitated these rule changes, altering the landscape of excise regulation in the city ahead of Christmas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

