CTI Urges GST Cut on Air Purifiers Amid Rising Pollution Concerns

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has called for a significant reduction in the GST on air purifying devices, driven by a sharp increase in sales attributed to worsening air pollution in Delhi. The CTI claims that from an average of four units per day, sales have surged to 20, reflecting a fivefold increase.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting that some companies are already facing stock shortages. The high demand comes after pollution levels in the Delhi NCR grew significantly post-October.

The CTI has reached out to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, requesting a GST reduction on air purifiers and HEPA filters from 18% to 5%. The organization argues that the current high tax rate renders such devices unaffordable for many, with applications expanding into schools, hospitals, government offices, and private workplaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)