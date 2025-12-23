Imran Masood Defends Priyanka Gandhi's Leadership amid Bangladesh Controversy

In the wake of political turbulence, Congress MP Imran Masood reiterated his allegiance to party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, clarifying his recent statements about the latter. Amidst a backdrop of violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh, Masood refuted claims that his comments degraded Rahul's stature.

Speaking to ANI, Masood asserted that the BJP was attempting to manufacture controversy out of his remarks, emphasizing that his comments were specifically in response to a question about Priyanka Gandhi. He praised her potential as a formidable Prime Minister, likening her to her grandmother, Indira Gandhi, noted for her strong leadership.

His statements came after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spotlighted the murder of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh, calling for government action against rising minority violence. Masood argued for Priyanka's assertiveness, positing that her premiership might have prevented such atrocities, echoing Indira Gandhi's formidable political legacy.