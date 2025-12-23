Left Menu

Imran Masood Defends Priyanka Gandhi's Leadership amid Bangladesh Controversy

Congress MP Imran Masood clarified his remarks on Priyanka Gandhi, emphasizing her leadership amid the Bangladesh minority crisis. He refuted allegations of sidelining Rahul Gandhi and highlighted the BJP's attempt to stir controversy. Masood advocated for Priyanka Gandhi as a potential strong Prime Minister like her grandmother, Indira Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:41 IST
Imran Masood Defends Priyanka Gandhi's Leadership amid Bangladesh Controversy
Congress MP Imran Masood (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of political turbulence, Congress MP Imran Masood reiterated his allegiance to party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, clarifying his recent statements about the latter. Amidst a backdrop of violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh, Masood refuted claims that his comments degraded Rahul's stature.

Speaking to ANI, Masood asserted that the BJP was attempting to manufacture controversy out of his remarks, emphasizing that his comments were specifically in response to a question about Priyanka Gandhi. He praised her potential as a formidable Prime Minister, likening her to her grandmother, Indira Gandhi, noted for her strong leadership.

His statements came after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spotlighted the murder of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh, calling for government action against rising minority violence. Masood argued for Priyanka's assertiveness, positing that her premiership might have prevented such atrocities, echoing Indira Gandhi's formidable political legacy.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025