Trio Arrested Following Explosive Attack on Transgender's Home
Three individuals were arrested for their involvement in a bomb attack on a transgender person's house in Chandauli. Explosive devices and a vehicle were seized. The attack, planned during a liquor party, damaged a home's wall. Two suspects are still at large.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandauli | Updated: 23-12-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 23:15 IST
In a significant development, Chandauli district police arrested three individuals linked to a bomb attack on a transgender person's residence. The incident occurred late on December 21 in Moharganj.
Authorities recovered explosive devices and a Scorpio vehicle from the suspects. The attack damaged a wall of Khushboo's home, the alleged target.
An investigation revealed the attack was planned during a liquor party. While three suspects are in custody, police are searching for two more still at large.
(With inputs from agencies.)
