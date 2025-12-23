Left Menu

Trio Arrested Following Explosive Attack on Transgender's Home

Three individuals were arrested for their involvement in a bomb attack on a transgender person's house in Chandauli. Explosive devices and a vehicle were seized. The attack, planned during a liquor party, damaged a home's wall. Two suspects are still at large.

  • India

In a significant development, Chandauli district police arrested three individuals linked to a bomb attack on a transgender person's residence. The incident occurred late on December 21 in Moharganj.

Authorities recovered explosive devices and a Scorpio vehicle from the suspects. The attack damaged a wall of Khushboo's home, the alleged target.

An investigation revealed the attack was planned during a liquor party. While three suspects are in custody, police are searching for two more still at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

