Trio Arrested Following Explosive Attack on Transgender's Home

In a significant development, Chandauli district police arrested three individuals linked to a bomb attack on a transgender person's residence. The incident occurred late on December 21 in Moharganj.

Authorities recovered explosive devices and a Scorpio vehicle from the suspects. The attack damaged a wall of Khushboo's home, the alleged target.

An investigation revealed the attack was planned during a liquor party. While three suspects are in custody, police are searching for two more still at large.

