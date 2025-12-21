ISRO's Pioneering Launch: BlueBird Block-2's Journey to Low Earth Orbit

In a groundbreaking move, ISRO is gearing up to launch the BlueBird Block-2 satellite on December 24, 2025, marking a historic venture in global telecommunications. The mission is part of a commercial deal between NewSpace India Ltd and the US-based AST SpaceMobile, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AST & Science, LLC.

The BlueBird Block-2, noted for its significant 223 m2 phased array, stands as the most substantial commercial communication satellite ever slated for deployment into low Earth orbit. This launch seeks to eliminate connectivity gaps faced by over six billion mobile subscribers worldwide, bringing high-speed cellular broadband directly to smartphones.

Building on its track record of successful launches, ISRO's LVM3 rocket, which previously facilitated missions like Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3, and significant OneWeb deployments, will carry the heaviest payload in its history. This mission adds a new chapter to ISRO's legacy in pioneering space technology, furthering global Internet access.

