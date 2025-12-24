Delhi High Court Declines Immediate Intervention in 'UP 77' Web Series Case

The Delhi High Court, on Wednesday, chose not to intervene in the immediate release of the web series 'UP 77'. The producers have assured the court that the series is purely fictional and will not reference any real persons in its content or promotional materials. The court scheduled the next hearing for January 7, following the producers' promise to file an affidavit clarifying their disclaimer.

Justice Sachin Datta's decision not to interdict the release hinges on the producers' assurances. The court was informed that the series requires no statutory certification and will feature a name distinct from any real individual. The producers' team emphasized the fictional nature of the series, insisting that no real-life person's story will be depicted.

The petition, filed by the widow of alleged gangster Vikas Dubey, claims the series uses her late husband's life story without authorization, potentially infringing on privacy and re-traumatizing her family. The court, however, noted the producers' commitment to reinforcing the disclaimer and refrained from immediate legal action, pending a January hearing.

