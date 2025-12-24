Left Menu

Delhi High Court Declines Immediate Intervention in 'UP 77' Web Series Case

The Delhi High Court refrained from halting the release of the web series 'UP 77', after producers assured it is a fictional work. The court directed producers to submit an affidavit regarding the disclaimer, and scheduled further consideration for January 7, amid concerns of potential defamation and privacy violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 13:02 IST
Delhi High Court Declines Immediate Intervention in 'UP 77' Web Series Case
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court, on Wednesday, chose not to intervene in the immediate release of the web series 'UP 77'. The producers have assured the court that the series is purely fictional and will not reference any real persons in its content or promotional materials. The court scheduled the next hearing for January 7, following the producers' promise to file an affidavit clarifying their disclaimer.

Justice Sachin Datta's decision not to interdict the release hinges on the producers' assurances. The court was informed that the series requires no statutory certification and will feature a name distinct from any real individual. The producers' team emphasized the fictional nature of the series, insisting that no real-life person's story will be depicted.

The petition, filed by the widow of alleged gangster Vikas Dubey, claims the series uses her late husband's life story without authorization, potentially infringing on privacy and re-traumatizing her family. The court, however, noted the producers' commitment to reinforcing the disclaimer and refrained from immediate legal action, pending a January hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025