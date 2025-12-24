Juniper Green Energy Unveils Major Battery Project in Rajasthan

In a significant step towards bolstering India's energy infrastructure, Juniper Green Energy announced on Wednesday that it has launched 60 MWh of its 100-MWh merchant Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

This milestone marks the company's first operational merchant BESS, indicating Juniper Green Energy's strategic move into the energy storage arena. Operated by its subsidiary, Juniper Green Cosmic Pvt Ltd, the project is designed for grid connectivity and revenue through electricity market trades.

Upon completion of the full 100 MWh, the project will be among the largest in India, providing merchant revenue opportunities and crucial grid services. Additionally, a 400-MWh installation at Fatehgarh is slated for completion by early 2026, further reinforcing the company's commitment to grid stability and diversification of energy assets.