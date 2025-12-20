Debate Heats Up Over New Electricity Bill: Progress or Peril?
Power Minister Manohar Lal discusses the draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill with MPs. The bill aims to strengthen the power sector while ensuring consumer economic benefits. Protests are planned by power engineers and trade unions against perceived risks to subsidies and consumer costs, despite government assurances.
Power Minister Manohar Lal convened a high-stakes meeting with Members of Parliament to discuss the contentious proposals within the draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill.
The meeting sought to build consensus among lawmakers amid significant opposition from power engineers and trade unions, who fear detrimental impacts on subsidies and consumer costs.
The Bill proposes innovative reforms to bolster India's power sector, aiming to implement cost-reflective tariffs and enable renewable energy expansion while safeguarding priority consumer subsidies.
