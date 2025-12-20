Left Menu

Debate Heats Up Over New Electricity Bill: Progress or Peril?

Power Minister Manohar Lal discusses the draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill with MPs. The bill aims to strengthen the power sector while ensuring consumer economic benefits. Protests are planned by power engineers and trade unions against perceived risks to subsidies and consumer costs, despite government assurances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 19:26 IST
Debate Heats Up Over New Electricity Bill: Progress or Peril?
  • Country:
  • India

Power Minister Manohar Lal convened a high-stakes meeting with Members of Parliament to discuss the contentious proposals within the draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill.

The meeting sought to build consensus among lawmakers amid significant opposition from power engineers and trade unions, who fear detrimental impacts on subsidies and consumer costs.

The Bill proposes innovative reforms to bolster India's power sector, aiming to implement cost-reflective tariffs and enable renewable energy expansion while safeguarding priority consumer subsidies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025