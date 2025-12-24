Left Menu

Sensex & Nifty Tailspin: Year-End Market Woes

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined as investors offloaded energy and IT stocks amid mixed global trends. The depreciating rupee and foreign fund outflows intensified the pressure. Trading volumes were subdued in a holiday-shortened week, with focus on stock-specific actions. European and US markets showed mixed results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:33 IST
Sensex & Nifty Tailspin: Year-End Market Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty saw declines for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as investors shed energy and IT stocks amid fluctuating global markets.

The fall was compounded by a depreciating rupee, along with persistent foreign fund outflows, resulting in amplified market pressures, traders reported.

In the broader global context, market sentiment remained mixed, with some Asian indices falling while others, alongside European and US markets, showed marginal gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025