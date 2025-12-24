Sensex & Nifty Tailspin: Year-End Market Woes

The equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty saw declines for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as investors shed energy and IT stocks amid fluctuating global markets.

The fall was compounded by a depreciating rupee, along with persistent foreign fund outflows, resulting in amplified market pressures, traders reported.

In the broader global context, market sentiment remained mixed, with some Asian indices falling while others, alongside European and US markets, showed marginal gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)