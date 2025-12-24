Wall Street's Festive Watch: Anticipating a ‘Santa Claus Rally’

On Wednesday, Wall Street was poised for a near-flat opening in light of shortened trading hours on Christmas Eve. Traders were eager to see if recent record stock gains would continue during a seasonally strong period for markets.

The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high on Tuesday, buoyed by megacap technology stocks. Despite mixed U.S. economic data, expectations for monetary easing in the coming year remain firm. While third-quarter growth reached a two-year peak, consumer confidence dipped, and November factory production stagnated.

U.S. jobless claims surprisingly dropped last week, suggesting steady labor conditions. Traders anticipate two 25-basis-point rate cuts by 2026. A potential 'Santa Claus rally' could result in stock gains, aligning with historical patterns. Global markets eye Fed leadership changes, and corporate moves include Dynavax's acquisition by Sanofi and Intel's setback with Nvidia.

