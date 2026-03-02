Left Menu

Sinners and One Battle After Another Clash at Actor Awards

The supernatural thriller 'Sinners' won the Actor Award for best movie cast, positioning it for an Oscar face-off with 'One Battle After Another,' which has been a frontrunner. Michael B. Jordan, in dual roles, won best actor, and Jessie Buckley was honored for her role in 'Hamnet.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 10:35 IST
Sinners and One Battle After Another Clash at Actor Awards

Supernatural thriller "Sinners" scooped the best movie cast prize at the Actor Awards on Sunday, setting the stage for a climactic Oscar battle against "One Battle After Another." Actor Delroy Lindo accepted the award with his co-stars in Los Angeles, sharing his gratitude for the recognition.

Michael B. Jordan, who plays dual roles in "Sinners," was named best film actor. Jordan expressed appreciation towards his fellow nominees, including Timothee Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio. "This ride has been unbelievable," he remarked.

The Actor Awards, formerly the SAG Awards, are key indicators of potential Oscar success. Among other recipients, Jessie Buckley won best actress as Agnes Hathaway in "Hamnet," and Amy Madigan secured best supporting actress for her role in "Weapons." In television, Catherine O'Hara was posthumously celebrated for her comedy role in "The Studio."

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing AI Access: Smallest AI and AIGI Join Forces in India

Revolutionizing AI Access: Smallest AI and AIGI Join Forces in India

 United States
2
Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Telangana Visit Amidst Land Protests

Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Telangana Visit Amidst Land Protests

 India
3
Tragic Blast at Kakinada Cracker Unit Claims 22 Lives

Tragic Blast at Kakinada Cracker Unit Claims 22 Lives

 India
4
Myanmar's Leadership Faces Scrutiny Amidst Mass Amnesty

Myanmar's Leadership Faces Scrutiny Amidst Mass Amnesty

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026