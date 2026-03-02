Sinners and One Battle After Another Clash at Actor Awards

Supernatural thriller "Sinners" scooped the best movie cast prize at the Actor Awards on Sunday, setting the stage for a climactic Oscar battle against "One Battle After Another." Actor Delroy Lindo accepted the award with his co-stars in Los Angeles, sharing his gratitude for the recognition.

Michael B. Jordan, who plays dual roles in "Sinners," was named best film actor. Jordan expressed appreciation towards his fellow nominees, including Timothee Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio. "This ride has been unbelievable," he remarked.

The Actor Awards, formerly the SAG Awards, are key indicators of potential Oscar success. Among other recipients, Jessie Buckley won best actress as Agnes Hathaway in "Hamnet," and Amy Madigan secured best supporting actress for her role in "Weapons." In television, Catherine O'Hara was posthumously celebrated for her comedy role in "The Studio."