Turkiye detains dozens of IS suspects planning attacks on Christmas, New Year celebrations

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 25-12-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 19:40 IST
  • Turkey

Officers from the Istanbul Police Counter-Terrorism Department launched simultaneous raids on Thursday at 124 locations and detained over a hundred suspected members of the Islamic State group who were allegedly planning attacks against Christmas and New Year's celebrations.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said in a statement that authorities received information that the extremist organisation had issued a call to action particularly against non-Muslims during Christmas and New Years celebrations.

The prosecutor's office issued warrants for 137 suspects, of which 115 were detained. Officers also seized many firearms, cartridges and organisational documents during the raids.

The police's counter-terrorism operation is still ongoing.

