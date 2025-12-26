Russian drones damage three foreign-flagged vessels in Ukrainian ports, Kyiv says

Russian ‌overnight drone attacks damaged Slovakia-, ⁠Palau- and Liberia-flagged vessels in ports in Ukraine's ​Odesa and Mykolaiv ‍regions, Ukraine's deputy prime minister said ⁠on ‌Friday.

There ⁠were no casualties, Oleksiy ‍Kuleba said in ​a statement on the ⁠Telegram messaging app, ⁠adding that the attacks also caused ⁠power cuts in the ⁠Odesa ‌region.

