Russian drones damage three foreign-flagged vessels in Ukrainian ports, Kyiv says
Russian overnight drone attacks damaged Slovakia-, Palau- and Liberia-flagged vessels in ports in Ukraine's Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, Ukraine's deputy prime minister said on Friday.
There were no casualties, Oleksiy Kuleba said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app, adding that the attacks also caused power cuts in the Odesa region.
