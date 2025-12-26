Left Menu

Israel Recognizes Somaliland as Sovereign State

Israel has become the first country to officially recognize Somaliland, a breakaway region of Somalia, as an independent and sovereign state. This historic announcement was made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, marking a significant diplomatic development in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 19:51 IST
In a landmark announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that Israel now officially recognizes Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state. This makes Israel the first country worldwide to acknowledge Somaliland's autonomy, a significant milestone for the breakaway region.

The decision is expected to have far-reaching diplomatic implications, potentially altering the geopolitical dynamics within the Horn of Africa. For Somaliland, this recognition is a major step toward international legitimacy and possibly paves the way for further international acknowledgment.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but has struggled to gain formal recognition from the global community. With Israel's recognition, there is new hope for international acceptance, altering the landscape of regional politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

